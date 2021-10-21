Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

