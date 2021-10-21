Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,348 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Textainer Group worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TGH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.