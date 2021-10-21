Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,266 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.