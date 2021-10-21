Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,001 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.