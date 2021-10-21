The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Honest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

The Honest stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

