Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

