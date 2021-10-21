EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

