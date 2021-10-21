Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.