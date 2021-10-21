Wedbush Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to Neutral

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

