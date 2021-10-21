Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 897,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SGHT stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

