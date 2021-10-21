Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 1,526.40 ($19.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.22. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 775 ($10.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

In other news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

