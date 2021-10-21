Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

