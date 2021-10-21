Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

