Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Employers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Employers worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

