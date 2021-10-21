Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.16 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
