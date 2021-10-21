Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.16 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

