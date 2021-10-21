Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $12.93 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,041,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

