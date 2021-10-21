Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EYEN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $93,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $299,276. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

