Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Update

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NYSE BHG opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

