Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

RDUS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

