Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.