IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 243.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

