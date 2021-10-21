Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Financial Contrast

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 35.09 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.56 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.40

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

