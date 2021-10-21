Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.