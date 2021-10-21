Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of LI stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 2.09. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

