Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to “Strong-Buy”

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

