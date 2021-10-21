Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

