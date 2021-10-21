Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEN stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

