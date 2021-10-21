Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. Research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.