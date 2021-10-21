Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

