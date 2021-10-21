Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis reduced their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.