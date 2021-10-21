Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Hold

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.