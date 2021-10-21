Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.77 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.21.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.