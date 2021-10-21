Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $373.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed’s strength in global Impella revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is impressive. FDA’s pre-market approval (PMA) for Impella RP with SmartAssist is encouraging. Expansion of both margins also bodes well. A raised full-year revenue outlook also buoys our optimism. Continued strength in Impella product line and positive market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) augur well. Abiomed’s solid global foothold, especially in Japan, is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s fiscal first-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Abiomed has outperformed its sector. Yet, Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $346.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.