Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THRN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of THRN opened at $7.99 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

