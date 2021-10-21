Desjardins Boosts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$202.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EHMEF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.75.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

