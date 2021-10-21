Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

