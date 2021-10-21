Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $765.00 price target on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $632.37 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.19. The company has a market capitalization of $301.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.