Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $112,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.