Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

