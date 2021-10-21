Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Sell

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

