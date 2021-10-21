Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

