PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $48.11

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.11, but opened at $46.76. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 5,537 shares traded.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

