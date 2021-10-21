Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.11. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2,971 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gatos Silver by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

