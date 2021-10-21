Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

