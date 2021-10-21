Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.00

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.98, with a volume of 4160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRM shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.78.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.82%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

