Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Up to $23.68

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $25.46. Immuneering shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 2 shares.

IMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.