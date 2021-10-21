Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.10

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 62495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

