Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock worth $1,200,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

