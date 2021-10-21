Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIO opened at $747.06 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $507.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

