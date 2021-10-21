MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSTR opened at $758.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

